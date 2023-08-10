Benton and Franklin Counties GAL program looking for volunteers

BENTON & FRANKLIN COUNTIES, Wash. — There's a team ensuring that children going through neglect or abuse cases have a voice in court. The GAL program—or Guardian ad Litem program—is aimed to help children ages 0 to 8 years old, and ensures that these kids have voices in court.
The GAL program coordinator for Benton and Franklin Counties Juvenile Department, Erin Callies, explained the goal and what it means for children to 'achieve permanency.'
She said that means they're in a permanent, nurturing, and loving home.
This may consist of being brought back to the care of their family, or another family member.
“But if that can't happen, then the next alternative is a guardianship, and we hope it's with a relative that the child can still have whatever a healthy relationship looks like with their parents without the interference of care,” said Callies. “And if that can't happen, then the other permanency option is adoption, and that's adoption with, it could be a relative and it could be a foster family that stepped up and wanted to be a permanent placement for that child.”
Callies explained how the program started. She said that in 1977, a King County Superior Court Judge, David Soukup, realized he didn’t have the information he needed on dependency cases when it came to the children.
“He was very passionate about wanting to get the correct information to make the most impactful decisions he could for children,” said Callies. She said he reached out to his community and asked if anyone would volunteer, to help him gather the information. “Within the first year, he had 110 volunteers.”
Across Washington, there are programs like this in dozens of counties. Callies said Benton and Franklin Counties have about 50 volunteers right now and they're looking for 50 more.
Volunteers are appointed by the court to investigate, gather information, provide written reports, visit the child's family, placement, social workers, teachers, and parents, and make recommendations regarding the child's best interests.
Callies said if you're looking to make a difference in a kid's life, this could be the program for you. According to the program coordinator, 232 kids are being represented right now in the two counties.
"I have retired emergency room doctors, pediatricians, nurses, school teachers, people that have worked out at Hanford in various jobs, different walks of life, and it doesn't matter what your background is. What matters is that you have a heart for making a difference and being compassionate, to make a difference in a child's life," said Callies.
Callies said there's an intense 40-hour training that takes place over four weeks.
Statewide training starts quarterly, and the next one starts on the 11th of next September, until October 4th.
After that, there are two more training sessions with a background check and fingerprinting. Within just a few weeks, volunteers will get their first court case.
There's also ongoing mentoring and training, as well as support staff to help out.
The link to the application and more information can be found here.