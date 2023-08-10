In the Guardian Ad Litem program, there are a group of people who advocate for children going through neglect or abuse cases in court, and make sure they have voices. Rylee Fitzgerald reports. Read the whole story here: https://www.applevalleynewsnow.com/lifestyle/family/benton-and-franklin-counties-gal-program-looking-for-volunteers/article_0743218a-3774-11ee-b2f1-9384cb825969.html

BENTON & FRANKLIN COUNTIES, Wash. — There's a team ensuring that children going through neglect or abuse cases have a voice in court. The GAL program—or Guardian ad Litem program—is aimed to help children ages 0 to 8 years old, and ensures that these kids have voices in court.

The GAL program coordinator for Benton and Franklin Counties Juvenile Department, Erin Callies, explained the goal and what it means for children to 'achieve permanency.'

Benton and Franklin Counties GAL program looking for volunteers

