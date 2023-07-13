Famed luxury train is returning to Southeast Asia with two new routes

(CNN) — Lovers of luxury rail journeys have a couple of new routes to add to their travel wish lists now that one of the world’s most iconic trains has announced its return to the tracks of Southeast Asia.

In February 2024, The Eastern & Oriental Express, A Belmond Train will launch two seasonal return-trip journeys out of Singapore that take in the landscapes of its northern neighbor, Malaysia.