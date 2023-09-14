Could Amsterdam-style cannabis cafes be coming to California? Bill is sent to governor

A customer smokes marijuana at a cannabis lounge in West Hollywood, California, in October 2019. A bill that would allow cannabis businesses to sell non-cannabis food items is waiting on Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature to become law.

 Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg/Getty Images

(CNN) — Residents and travelers to California can already visit cannabis dispensaries to buy legal weed. They can even consume their purchases on-site, but usually in an environment more akin to a pharmacy than a relaxing hangout.

But an Amsterdam-style café experience – complete with coffee and snacks served alongside legal weed – could be in the offing throughout the state.