(CNN) — It’s been another hellish summer. A double whammy of the human-caused climate crisis and the arrival of El Niño has fueled soaring temperatures that have made this year downright deadly. July 2023 has been declared the world’s hottest month on record. In a recent address, UN Secretary-General António Guterres ominously described this year as the dawning of “the era of global boiling.”

In Europe, over 60,000 people died last year from heat-related illnesses, with some countries adopting a naming system for heat waves akin to those used for hurricanes and typhoons. The Italian Meteorological Society, for instance, named a recent heatwave “Cerberus,” after the three-headed hound guarding the gates of hell in Dante’s “Inferno.”

CNN’s Berry Wang contributed to this story.