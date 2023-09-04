(CNN) — For Jeff Leatham, a floral arrangement isn’t just, well, flowers. It’s an invitation to travel through time.

Over the last three decades, the celebrity florist has worked at the highest levels, transforming the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills and Paris, among other venues, with breathtaking installations, curating florals for countless over-the-top weddings and celebrity events — in particular, in a longstanding collaboration with the Kardashian-Jenner family — and receiving accolades including France’s Chevalier Legion of Honour, the highest military and civil honor the country can bestow.