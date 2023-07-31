(CNN) — If you were a child – or even an adult — in the nineties, it’s probable you had a collection of Beanie Babies. In fact, it’s possible you still do. Perhaps you’re hoping (like me) one of them will turn out to be worth a fortune one day.

Invented by toy impresario (and subsequent convicted tax evader) Ty Warner, an initial nine bean-filled plushies — including the first-ever Beanie Baby, Legs the Frog, as well as Chocolate the Moose and Brownie the Bear — were released at a New York toy fair in 1993, to limited success.