(CNN) — There’s no shortage of ambition in commercial aviation — we wouldn’t have heavier-than-air flight without dreamers, after all — but Boom Supersonic is in its own category when it comes to setting the bar high.

The Colorado-based company aims to reintroduce commercial supersonic flight, which has been on hiatus since Concorde was retired in 2003. But unlike Concorde, an elitist engineering marvel that only a handful of airlines ever operated, Boom hopes its supersonic aircraft — called Overture — will democratize this type of travel, making it accessible to the masses.