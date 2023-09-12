(CNN) — “Photographing a rapper was not on my agenda,” said Michel Haddi, the French-Algerian photographer whose new project is a heavyweight monograph dedicated to the late Tupac Shakur. “But when I moved to America it was different,” he continued. “(Rap) became my culture.”

During a career spanning more than 30 years, Haddi has photographed some of the world’s leading celebrities and models for magazines and advertising campaigns — work that has become the subject of numerous exhibitions and coffee table tomes. His latest book “Tupac: The Legend”— released on the anniversary of the rapper’s death in Las Vegas in 1996, at the hands of an anonymous shooter — revisits the photographer’s portrait session with the star, originally commissioned for hip hop magazine “The Source”.