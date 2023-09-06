(CNN) — Featuring Idris Elba, Angela Bassett and Naomi Campbell, the latest edition of the prestigious Pirelli calendar is the first to have been shot by a Black photographer in its more than half-century history. Prince Gyasi, a 28-year-old Ghanaian visual artist, is also the first African to receive the prestigious commission, which he has taken into bold new territory, he told CNN in an interview ahead of its launch.

The 50th edition of the calendar, titled “Timeless,” also features Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage, poet Amanda Gorman and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, king of the Asante people of Ghana, and was shot partly in the West African nation.