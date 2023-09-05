(CNN) — A ticket stub from the Beatles’ first concert in the United States and a suit once worn by John Lennon are among more than 100 pieces of memorabilia that are going up for auction in New Jersey.

Other items up for grabs at the Gotta Have Rock and Roll auction house include a signed “With the Beatles” album, a pair of recording consoles used by the band at Abbey Road studios and a set of signed self-caricatures.