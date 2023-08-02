(CNN) — Move over, Barbara Millicent Roberts, because it seems the world of pop culture is big “kenough” for another viral doll moment. After weeks in the spotlight, Barbie’s publicity is getting some competition from her bad-girl rivals at Bratz, which has announced a new partnership with Kylie Jenner.

The limited-time Mini Bratz x Kylie Jenner collection, which dropped on Tuesday, is the first time a celebrity has been transformed into one of the dolls, which became a mainstay in the 2000s thanks to their ostentatious alt styling, exaggerated features and inclusive skin tones — reportedly grossing $2 billion in sales from 2001 to 2006, the first five years in which they were on market.