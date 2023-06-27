Barbie’s DreamHouse available to rent on Airbnb ahead of movie’s release By Jack Guy, CNN Jun 27, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Pack your bags Barbie fans, this summer’s holiday destination is clear: The Malibu DreamHouse.The pink pad will be available to rent in California this summer, but the house has been given a twist by Barbie’s beau Ken.The “life-size toy pink mansion” sits above the beach and boasts “panoramic views,” according to an AirBnb listing purportedly written by Ken.“Welcome to my Kendom! While Barbie is away, she has handed over the keys to her Malibu DreamHouse this summer and my room could be yours for the night,” reads the listing.“I’ve added a few touches to bring some much-needed Kenergy to the newly renovated and iconic Malibu DreamHouse,” it adds.The house is fitted out with cowboy gear, an outdoor disco dance floor, an infinity pool and a wardrobe full of clothes.Guests can book from 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m ET) on July 17, with two one-night stays for up to two guests available on July 21 and July 22.Those selected will also be able to take home Ken-style yellow and pink Impala skates and surfboard, the listing adds.The DreamHouse is part of promotional efforts for the new “Barbie” movie from Warner Bros. which is set for release on July 21. Warner Bros., like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.“In celebration of BARBIE hitting theaters on July 21, and to honor girls’ empowerment, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Save the Children,” the listing states.In the Greta Gerwig-directed film, Barbie and Ken, played by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling respectively, leave Barbie Land to explore the “real world.”Creating the perfect backdrop for the upcoming movie required so much pink paint that it led to a global shortage, according to its production designer.“The world ran out of pink,” said Sarah Greenwood in a recent interview with Architectural Digest.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular 'She considered them her friends': 6 men charged in cover-up of Rosenda Strong's murder Couple celebrating 50th wedding anniversary are stabbed to death KAPP KVEW unifies brand, now known as Apple Valley News Now East Yakima kids could see new aquatic center by summer 2025 A robot is combing the sea floor for debris from the Titan submersible implosion as a multinational investigation begins Latest News 'She considered them her friends': 6 men charged in cover-up of Rosenda Strong's murder KAPP KVEW unifies brand, now known as Apple Valley News Now Yakima PD: 19-year-old shoots, injures 2 men in suspected gang-related shooting Update - AMBER ALERT canceled after two children found, who were taken from grandmother's home in Yakima "We decided to put our foot in the race and go for it," New local Boba place celebrates its grand opening More News