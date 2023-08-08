(CNN) — A Bronze Age arrowhead unearthed in Switzerland was made from a meteor, a new study has found.

Dating back to between 900 and 800 BC, the 39-millimeter-long (1.5-inch-long) arrowhead was found on a pile-dwelling site in Mörigen on Lake Biel, Switzerland, during excavations in the 19th century, according to the study conducted by a team of researchers at the Natural History Museum of Bern.