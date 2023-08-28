Air traffic control ‘failure’ hits UK airports

Passengers have been warned of delays after a technical problem hit the UK's air traffic control system.

 Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg/Getty Images

London (CNN) — Air passengers across Europe faced potential delays on Monday after the UK’s air traffic control system suffered a “technical issue” resulting in restrictions on flights.

Britain’s National Air Traffic Services (NATS) said that UK airspace would remain open while it tried to resolve the problem. “We have had to apply air traffic flow restrictions which ensures we can maintain safety,” it said in a statement issued at 1140 GMT (7:40 a.m ET).