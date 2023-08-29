(CNN) — Whether she’s shooting an advertising campaign for Nike or a photo spread for Vogue, photographer Bassie Maluleka’s images will likely have a common theme. That’s by design. By highlighting Black women, she seeks to bring an often-underrepresented demographic to the forefront.

“I feel like Black people are always shown in light of struggle, and just everyday suffering,” Maluleka said during a recent video interview. “And I just want to change the narrative in that way – I want to shine a light on the stories that we can tell, like the beautiful side of being a Black woman.”