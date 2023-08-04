(CNN) — An actress who tweeted tearfully that only one person showed up to see her play at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe performed to an almost sold-out crowd the following day, after celebrities rushed to console her on social media.

After performing her play “Sunsets” at The Gilded Balloon in the Scottish capital on Thursday, Georgie Grier tweeted: “There was one person in my audience today when I performed my one woman play, ‘Sunsets’ at #edfringe. It’s fine, isn’t it? It’s fine…?” alongside a tearful selfie.