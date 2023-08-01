In 2014, South Carolina became the last U.S. state to stop following a pre-Prohibition law that banned alcohol sales on Election Day. But that…
REGIONAL -- Several counties held special elections on August 1st, 2023. Official results will be certified by county on August 15th, 2023 as results will continue to trickle in until then.
Benton County Elections
Local Offices Non-Partisan Offices
Port of Benton - Commissioner District 2
Candidates:
- Christy Rasmussen - 1725 Votes - 46%
- Cliff Dyer - 515 Votes - 13%
- Scott D. Keller - 1437 Votes - 39%
- WRITE IN - 6 Votes - >1%
City of Prosser - Mayor
Candidates:
- Gary Vegar - 455 Votes - 52%
- Randy Taylor - 238 Votes - 27%
- Harold Lewis - 166 Votes - 19%
- WRITE IN - 1 Vote - >1%
City of Richland - Council Pos. 6
Candidates:
- Marc Newman - 2816 Votes - 25%
- Kent Madsen - 2890 Votes - 26%
- Kurt H. Maier - 5378 Votes - 48%
- WRITE IN - 69 Votes - >1%
School District Non-Partisan Offices
Richland School District - Director No. 3
Candidates:
- Nino Kapitula - 4347 Votes - 27%
- Tony Gonzalez - 2872 Votes - 18%
- Chelsie Beck - 8324 Votes - 53%
- WRITE IN - 100 - >1%
Richland School District - Director No. 4
Candidates:
- Kari Williams - 4285 Votes - 27%
- Aaron C. Riggs - 3755 Votes - 24%
- Katrina Waters - 7555 Votes - 48%
- WRITE IN - 59 - >1%
Richland School District - Director No. 5
Candidates:
- Gene Nemeth - 6160 Votes - 39%
- Jill Oldson - 8825 Votes - 56%
- Matthew J. Bishop - 595 Votes - 4%
- WRITE IN - 72 >1%
Richland School Board, Director Position 1 Recall
The charges that Audra Byrd, Richland School Board, Position 1, committed misfeasance, malfeasance, and/or violated her oath of office allege that she:
1. Violated the Open Public Meetings Act by voting at a special meeting taking final action on a matter, to wit: masking optional, that had not been included in the published public meeting agenda.
2. Voted to make masks at schools optional, in knowing violation of the law and in excess of the powers of a school board, even after warnings from the State and from legal counsel.
3. Violated District Policies and Procedures by failing to assure compliance with law and policy.
- YES: 8751 Votes - 55%
- NO: 7039 Votes - 45%
Richland School Board, Director Position 3 Recall
The charges that Misipati Semi Bird, Richland School Board, Position 3, committed misfeasance, malfeasance, and/or violated his oath of office allege that he:
1. Violated the Open Public Meetings Act by voting at a special meeting taking final action on a matter, to wit: masking optional, that had not been included in the published public meeting agenda.
2. Voted to make masks at schools optional, in knowing violation of the law and in excess of the powers of a school board, even after warnings from the State and from legal counsel.
3. Violated District Policies and Procedures by failing to assure compliance with law and policy.
- YES: 8782 Votes - 56%
- NO: 7022 Votes - 44%
Richland School Board, Director Position 4 Recall
The charges that Kari Williams, Richland School Board, Position 4, committed misfeasance, malfeasance, and/or violated her oath of office allege that she:
1. Violated the Open Public Meetings Act by voting at a special meeting taking final action on a matter, to wit: masking optional, that had not been included in the published public meeting agenda.
2. Voted to make masks at schools optional, in knowing violation of the law and in excess of the powers of a school board, even after warnings from the State and from legal counsel.
3. Violated District Policies and Procedures by failing to assure compliance with law and policy.
- YES: 8624 Votes - 55%
- NO: 7177 Votes - 45%
Franklin County Elections
Local Non-Partisan Offices
City of Connell - Council Member, At large, Position 5
Candidates:
- Preston Hart - 135 Votes - 52%
- Patrice Hebel - 61 Votes - 24%
- Stephanie Hallman - 57 Votes - 22%
- WRITE IN - 5 Votes - 2%
Kittitas County Elections
Cle Elum - Roslyn School District
Director District, At Large, Position 2
Candidates:
- Rob Iverson - 773 Votes - 32%
- Doug Weis - 604 Votes - 25%
- Monica Oertli Medalen - 1062 Votes - 43%
City of Cle Elum - Mayor
Candidates:
- Matthew Lundh - 324 Votes - 60%
- Kerry Clark - 137 Votes - 25%
- Ron Wayne - 78 Votes - 14%
Walla Walla County Elections
Walla Walla School District No. 140, School Director Position 3
- Chris Leyendecker - 1818 Votes - 32%
- Ruth Ladderud - 3702 Votes - 65%
- Cheri E. Smith - 134 Votes - 2%
- WRITE IN - 8 Votes - >1%
Walla Walla School District No. 140, School Director Position 4
- Alayna M. Brinton - 2338 Votes - 41%
- Zana Carver - 2085 Votes - 37%
- Eric J. Rindal - 1241 Votes - 22%
Walla Walla County Fire Protection District No. 2, Property Tax Levy for Fire Protection & Emergency Medical Services
- Approved: 153 Votes - 61%
- Rejected: 99 Votes - 39%
Yakima County Elections
City of Granger - Mayor
Candidates:
- Hilda Gonzalez - 55 Votes - 36%
- Silvia Zarate - 29 Votes - 19%
- Jose Trevino - 28 Votes - 18%
- Ryan (Stoney) Stonemetz - 36 Votes - 24%
Town of Naches - Council Position 2
Candidates:
- Tiffany Sigler - 85 Votes - 41%
- Susan Schneider - 55 Votes - 26%
- Matthew (Matt) McCoy - 64 Votes - 31%
Town of Naches - Council Position 4
Candidates:
- Andrew Matala - 27 Votes - 13%
- Denny Carrell - 130 Votes - 63%
- Robert A. Weekes - 44 Votes - 21%
City of Selah - Mayor
Candidates:
- David Monaghan - 52 Votes - 4%
- Russell Carlson - 590 Votes - 50%
- Roger L. Bell - 524 Votes - 44%
City of Sunnyside - Council Position 5
Candidates:
- Keren J. Vazquez - 271 Votes - 46%
- Ken Anderson - 37 Votes - 6%
- Mike Farmer - 270 Votes - 46%
City of Sunnyside - Council Position 7
Candidates:
- Craig A. Hicks - 99 Votes - 17%
- Jorge Galvan - 275 Votes - 47%
- Jason Raines - 205 Votes - 35%
City of Union Gap - Council Position 6
Candidates:
- Dave Matson - 112 Votes - 28%
- Julie Schilling - 220 Votes - 56%
- Nicolas Gutierrez IV - 56 Votes - 14%
City of Wapato - Mayor
Candidates:
- Antonio Gaytan - 21 Votes - 11%
- Frank R. Jaime - 19 Votes - 10%
- Margaret Estrada - 61 Votes - 33%
- Michael Kennedy - 75 Votes - 41%
City of Yakima - Council District 1
Candidates:
- Veronica A. Castaneda - 56 Votes - 13%
- Dulce Gutierrez - 192 Votes - 44%
- Leo Roy - 177 Votes - 41%
School District Non-Partisan Offices
Sunnyside School District - Director District 4
Candidates:
- Jory Anderson - 578 Votes - 54%
- Antonio H. Daniel Jr. - 62 Votes - 5%
- Anna M. Saenz - 420 Votes - 39%
Toppenish School District - Director District 5
Candidates:
- Brett Stauffer - 306 Votes - 56%
- Sherri Mae Darrow - 51 Votes - 9%
- Maryrose Gonzalez - 184 Votes - 33%
West Valley School District - Director District 5
Candidates:
- Dave Jaeger - 2012 Votes - 42%
- Steve Wolcott - 2480 Votes - 52%
- Daryl Bullard - 211 Votes - 4%
Fire Protection District Non-Partisan Offices
Fire Protection District 12 - Commissioner Position 1
Candidates:
- Michael (Scott) Murphy - 511 Votes - 30%
- Aaron Cockrum - 476 Votes - 28%
- Jim Borst - 671 Votes - 40%
Special Issue
Yakima County Fire Protection District 3 - Proposition 1
Proposition for a permanent lid lift for Fire Protection and Emergency Medical Services The Board of Fire Commissioners of Yakima County Fire Protection District No. 3 adopted Resolution No. 2023-8 proposing a multi-year levy lid lift. To fund fire protection and emergency services, this proposition authorizes the District to set its regular property tax levy to $.90 per $1,000.00 of assessed valuation for collection in 2024 and authorizes a limit factor for each subsequent year at a limit factor not exceeding 115% for the four consecutive following years, providing that the final year's levy dollar amount would be used to compute limitations for subsequent levies as provided by Chapter 84.55 RCW.
- APPROVED: 121 Votes - 58%
- REJECTED: 85 - 41%
Special Issue and Non-Partisan Public Hospital District Offices
Yakima County Lower Valley Public Hospital District - Proposition 1
Establishment of a Public Hospital District The Yakima County Board of County Commissioners adopted Resolution No. 100-2023 regarding the formation of a Lower Valley Public Hospital District. If approved, the Lower Valley Public Hospital District would be established with a boundary of all land within Yakima County Voting Precincts 501, 701, 2100, 2101, 2102, 2103, 2501, 2502, 2701, 2702, 3002, 3102, 3103, 3104, 3303, 3309, 3310, 3311, 3313, 3401, 3701, 3902, 4001, 4401 and 5012, with the purpose of operating health care facilities and providing hospital services and other health care services. Shall the Yakima County Lower Valley Public Hospital District be established?
- FOR: 1173 Votes - 64%
- AGAINST: 634 Votes - 35%
Public Hospital District 1 - Commissioner Position 1
Candidate(s):
- Gabriela Guel - 1251 Votes - 94%
- WRITE INS - 78 Votes
Public Hospital District 1 - Commissioner Position 2
Candidate(s):
- Julie Alvarez - 1204 Votes - 93%
- WRITE INS - 85 Votes
Public Hospital District 1 - Commissioner Position 3
Candidate(s):
- Jenece Howe - 1223 Votes - 94%
- WRITE INS - 70
Public Hospital District 1 - Commissioner Position 4
Candidate(s):
- Lucy Valerie Van Pelt - 844 Votes - 57%
- Wallace E. Shearer - 574 Votes - 39%
Public Hospital District 1 - Commissioner Position 5
Candidate(s):
- Bryawna Fletcher - 1235 Votes - 94%
- WRITE INS - 72 Votes