PASCO, Wash. -- On August 27, The Tri-City Dust Devils will be donating more than $1,000 to the Tri-Cities Walk to End Alzheimer's.The donation will be given during the game Sunday. More than 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer's disease and more than 11 million family members or friends provide care to those with Alzheimer's and other dementias. In Washington, there are more than 120,000 with Alzheimer's and 300,000 caregivers. The Tri-Cities Walk to End Alzheimer's is 10 am, October 14 at John Dam Plaza.For more information, click here.