On Operation Best Friend, the Pitbull Pen will feature one dog that's looking for a home every Wednesday on Good Morning Northwest.On September 13, the dog of the day was Porkchop.Porkchop is a Pitbull mix, four-months-old, and looking for a home that is easily accessible.Porkchop has severe hip dysplasia and he uses a wheelchair to get around. While he is in a wheelchair, he does not let that limit him and is still needing an active and playful family.Porkchop does well with other dogs and cats. He loves all people, including kids.Porkchop came from Kansas after being surrender.The Pit Bull Pen has had Porkchop since August.Porkchop's adoption fee is $450, which covers his neutering, up-to-date vaccinations and microchipping. The family who decides to adopt any of the pets featured weekly will receive a $50 gift card to Paws Natural Pet Emporium. The Pit Bull Pen is located at 22206 Kennedy Rd, Benton City, WA 99320.Watch #OperationBestFriend every Wednesday on Good Morning Northwest at 5 and 6 a.m.