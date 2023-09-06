Operation Best Friend #4: Chris Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff Author email Sep 6, 2023 Sep 6, 2023 Updated 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Operation Best Friend, the Pit Bull Pen will feature one dog that's looking for a home every Wednesday on Good Morning Northwest.On August 30, the dog of the day was Chris.Chris is a Chihuahua mix, five-months-old, and looking for a home with a big fenced in yard to run and play in. For families with other animals or kids, Chris does well with other animals including cats. He hasn't been around children but does love other humans so there shouldn't be a problem.The Pit Bull Pen has had Chris and his sister since July.Chris's adoption fee is $450, which covers her spay/neutering, up-to-date vaccinations and microchipping. The family who decides to adopt any of the pets featured weekly will receive a $50 gift card to Paws Natural Pet Emporium. The Pit Bull Pen is located at 22206 Kennedy Rd, Benton City, WA 99320.Watch #OperationBestFriend every Wednesday on Good Morning Northwest at 5 and 6 a.m. News Stolen food benefits? Submit a claim to DSHS Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now News UPDATE: Bensel Fire more than 70% contained, evacuation levels stay in place Anna Trejo, Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now News NASCAR Coach speaking at Pasco Chamber and Commerce's annual luncheon Monday Anna Trejo, Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kappkvew Kapp Kvew Kapp Kvew Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Local News Tri Cities News Kennewick News Washington News Richland News Pasco News Regional News Statewide Tri-cities Washington Richland Wa Pasco Wa Kennewick Wa Yakima Washington Eastern Washington Columbia River Cascade Mountains Pacific Northwest Columbia Point Benton County Franklin County Yakima Valley Television Entertainment Information Community Cooperation Open Communication Personal Achievement Initiative Innovation History Kapp Tv Kvew Tv Abc Network Affiliate Yakima Tri Cities Area Apple Valley Broadcasting Inc. Morgan Murphy Media Elizabeth Murphy Burns John Murphy Network Programming Local Service Yakima-pasco-richland-kennewick Area Seven Counties Washington Oregon Kxly-tv Spokane Evening Telegram Company Superior Wisconsin Wisc-tv Abc Affiliate Madison Wisconsin Wkbt La Crosse John T. Murphy Superior Telegram Newspaper Publishing Locations Apple Valley News Now Tricities Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular UPDATE: Bateman Island closed after Wednesday fire City of Pasco seeking applicants for City Council Dist. 6 seat after resignation of Mayor Pro Tem Craig Maloney Driver killed in Grant County, crashed into a power pole and came in contact with live wires PETA offering $5,000 reward for information, dog fatally shot Operation Best Friend #4: Chris Latest News Gorgeous Night...Breezy Near the Foothills...Nice Tomorrow Operation Best Friend #4: Chris NASCAR Coach speaking at Pasco Chamber and Commerce's annual luncheon Monday Stolen food benefits? Submit a claim to DSHS Nice Evening and Gorgeous Tomorrow! More News