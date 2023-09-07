KENNEWICK, Wash. - A Kennewick teen is taking on an incredible task next week. Dalilah Fuentes, 18, is Washington's 'Youth of the Year' and is set to represent the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties.
Fuentes will participate in a national leadership program from the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in Beverly Hills, California.
When she first started going to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties several years ago, Fuentes said she was shy and didn't associate with anyone. She kept to herself. But, over time, and with the help of the center's staff, she said she blossomed.
"It's just a spark of me," Fuentes said. "I found that leadership and they've helped me grow out of my shell, where I'm confident to speak now. "I was really shy, and they really positively impacted me where I'm not sad all the time. I'm really happy about things and I really want to make that positive impact to others as well."
Fuentes participated in 'Youth of the Year' by writing an essay and giving speeches on how the Club has made an positive impact on her life. She also told them what she wants to do to give back to her community and had to do a formal interview.
It's something she never thought possible when telling Apple Valley News Now's Rylee Fitzgerald about her humble beginnings.
"Living a hard lifestyle in Mexico, coming into a whole new country in the fifth grade, knowing little to no English, being viewed as someone who will not succeed in life, based on my parent’s reputation, who aren’t even present in my life, and having struggled with mental health over the years has felt as if a gust of wind was trying to knock me down," she said, referring to one of the speeches she had to give.
She said being at the Club has helped her learn how to decompress, feel safe, but most of all, feel at peace. Fuentes, a member of the Kennewick Clubhouse, also known as the Eerkes Family Branch, was one of 13 Youth of the Year state finalists from across Washington State. She will be competing with eight other teens on Thursday, September 14 for the 2023 Pacific Youth of the Year. If she takes the top spot there, Fuentes will move on to the National Youth of the Year Celebration, where one person will be named Boys & Girls Clubs of America's national teen spokesperson.
"I was never this confident or extroverted standing here before you, but within the past years, I am growing, and I am learning," Fuentes said. "I'll continue to lead with pride and keep embracing myself as an individual."
Fuentes is a first generation college student who is attending Pacific Northwest Christian Community College. She also works 40 hours a week and said the club has motivated her to keep going and to keep a positive mindset.
"The Club has truly helped me prepare for the outside world because I was afraid of going outside because I'm like ‘I don't know what I'm gonna do with my life,'" Fuentes said. "But they just told me just stay positive and just do what your heart makes you happy."
