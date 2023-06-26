APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Morgan Murphy Media announced Monday it has renamed and rebranded its ABC affiliate television stations (KAPP & KVEW) in Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington as Apple Valley News Now. The website has also rebranded and will now be known as applevalleynewsnow.com

"Our goal in changing our newscasts from KAPP/KVEW Local News to Apple Valley News Now is to unify our brand across the viewing area. Starting today we begin a new journey under the Apple Valley News Now brand creating synergy across all platforms," said station Vice President and General Manager, James Loftus. “Our corporation’s legal name, since Morgan Murphy Media first hit the airwaves in 1970, has been Apple Valley Broadcasting, but we’ve always used the stations’ call letters for branding, along with the word “News” which we believe led to brand confusion. When we merged the Yakima and Tri-Cities operations a few years ago, we started looking for a brand that would correctly describe our joint operation. Apple Valley News Now is exactly just that.”