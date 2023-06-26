KENNEWICK, Wash. - Morgan Murphy Media announced Monday it has renamed and rebranded its ABC affiliate television stations (KAPP & KVEW) in Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington as Apple Valley News Now. The website has also rebranded and will now be known as applevalleynewsnow.com
"Our goal in changing our newscasts from KAPP/KVEW Local News to Apple Valley News Now is to unify our brand across the viewing area. Starting today we begin a new journey under the Apple Valley News Now brand creating synergy across all platforms," said station Vice President and General Manager, James Loftus. “Our corporation’s legal name, since Morgan Murphy Media first hit the airwaves in 1970, has been Apple Valley Broadcasting, but we’ve always used the stations’ call letters for branding, along with the word “News” which we believe led to brand confusion. When we merged the Yakima and Tri-Cities operations a few years ago, we started looking for a brand that would correctly describe our joint operation. Apple Valley News Now is exactly just that.”
As part of the stations’ renaming and rebranding, the stations are also relaunching their news product. “Morgan Murphy Media, our parent company, is showing faith in the Yakima/Tri-Cities area by investing in our stations,” according to Erin Wencl, Apple Valley News Now, News Director. “They’ve reinvested with new equipment and an expanded news team, giving us the ability to better serve our community both on-air and online.”
The stations will continue to carry ABC network programming and top syndicated hits like LIVE With Kelly and Mark, Entertainment Tonight and Extra. KAPP & KVEW will remain as the stations’ call letters.
The project has been in the works for nearly a year, with the goal of serving the community always at the forefront. Another big change made in the last few months is a change in location for the station's Yakima bureau. Apple Valley News Now's Yakima location has been moved to The Tower Building, right off of East Yakima Avenue. The location and size of the space will be crucial as the community continues to grow and change. The location in Kennewick remains off of North Edison.
If people have the news app, there is no need to download a new version. People can simply update the app and the changes will take effect. You can download the app here: