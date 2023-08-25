(CNN) — At first glance, “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” looks like the gift for kids who have everything: A starring role in one of dad’s Netflix movies. Yet Adam Sandler’s daughter Sunny – the clear belle of the ball – quickly dampens the “nepo baby” asides with her winning, natural performance in a familiar but very nicely done coming-of-age story.

Sunny is one of four Sandlers featured, with Adam playing her dad (as well as producing the movie), real-life older sister Sadie as her sister and mom Jackie as the mother of her best friend, who becomes the “so not invited” part of the title as the two girls clash over a boy at the religious school they attend.