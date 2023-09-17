(CNN) — The Lakers won five championships in the 1980s, but there will be no three-peat for the HBO series devoted to that run, “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” with the network bringing showtime to an end after two seasons.

HBO confirmed that the show’s second-season finale, which premiered September 17, would serve as the series finale, adding a closing crawl that provided additional context about key players and front-office personnel, including Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Jerry West. (Like CNN, HBO is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)