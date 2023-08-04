(CNN) — Dramatizations tend to take liberties with the facts, but the issues surrounding 2022’s debut season of “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” were as much about its leering tone as fudging the details. The second season doesn’t fix those problems – in ways, it adds to them – but it does sharpen its focus by pivoting to the Lakers-Celtics rivalry that defined the NBA during the 1980s.

Indeed, while the thrust of the HBO series is still devoted to Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) and Lakers owner Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly), the latest season – which jumps around to cover multiple years, cramming a lot of action into seven episodes – gives considerable time to Larry Bird (Sean Patrick Small, really capturing the basketball legend’s trash-talking swagger) and his Boston Celtics, with whom the ’80s Lakers always seemed to be on a collision course when it came to the NBA championship.