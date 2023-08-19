(CNN) — In the second to last episode of Season 2 of Max’s “Sex and the City” follow-up series “And Just Like That…” this week, the late actor Willie Garson’s beloved character Stanford Blatch received an extended and unexpected tribute, and its origins come from a bit of a surprising place.

In the episode, titled “The Last Supper, Part I: Appetizer,” Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) invites Stanford’s estranged husband Anthony Marentino (Mario Cantone) over to share an update on her good friend.