(CNN) — When the highly anticipated movie “Oppenheimer” finally lands in theaters Friday, it will be one of the first blockbuster biopics to open since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Director Christopher Nolan’s latest creation concerns an earlier existential threat, telling the story of the atomic bomb through the lens of its creator, J. Robert Oppenheimer – played by “Peaky Blinders” star Cillian Murphy.