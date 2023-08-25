(CNN) — Add “Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn” to the list of documentaries that probably shouldn’t have been expanded to “docuseries” status, taking too long getting to the juicy parts. That said, give credit where it’s due to the thriller-like third chapter of this four-part project, which chronicles the former Nissan executive’s flight from Japan, spinning a yarn that has “Hollywood” written all over it.

For those who somehow missed the international and business headlines, Ghosn was the high-profile leader of the Japanese auto maker before his arrest for money laundering and corruption.