Victoria Beckham serenades husband David Beckham with impromptu performance of iconic Spice Girls song

 Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Victoria Beckham may not have fully “hung up” her microphone after all.

The fashion designer and former Spice Girl, also known as “Posh Spice,” serenaded a small room full of cheering friends – including her husband, soccer star David Beckham – with an iconic Spice Girls track, as seen in a video of the impromptu performance that she shared on her TikTok over the weekend.