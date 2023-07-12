(CNN) — Just one decade ago, Jenji Kohan brought us the very first episode of “Orange Is the New Black,” and many of the show’s stars commemorated the groundbreaking series’ anniversary on Tuesday by sharing throwback photos and messages of gratitude.

“10 Years Ago—I really didn’t know what direction I was headed—with my art, my career or my life,” Uzo Aduba, who played Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren, wrote in a post on her Instagram page on Tuesday.