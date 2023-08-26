(CNN) — Even if mainstream moviemaking has only recently begun to pay critical attention to LGBTQ stories, filmmakers throughout cinematic history have told queer and trans stories (in ways subtle and overt) that entertain and captivate audiences.

Some of these films, like “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and “Moonlight,” have gone on to become modern classics thanks to their honest and wrenching portrayals of queer love. Others, like “The Watermelon Woman,” have found new audiences since their initial release, introducing scores of viewers to new LGBTQ works of art.