(CNN) — Tyler Childers dropped the music video for his new single “In Your Love” Thursday, and it features a romantic and ultimately heartbreaking love story between two men: “Arrow” star Colton Haynes and “You’s” James Scully.

The emotional clip begins with an older farmer finding a four-leaf clover in a field, which causes him to flash back to a time during his younger years when he worked at a coal mine.