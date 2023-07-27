(CNN) — With 2023 having already produced one great post-apocalyptic series based on a video game (a.k.a. “The Last of Us”), a second was probably too much to ask. “Twisted Metal” – a Peacock series spun out of the PlayStation game – manages to start with a rush of zany energy courtesy of the writers behind “Deadpool,” before hitting potholes as it becomes too over-the-top to justify the ride.

Anthony Mackie appears to be having a lot of fun playing John Doe, the nameless “milkman” tasked with delivering material between walled cities in a society upended by a technological crash, driving the lawless highways with only his car (who he talks to regularly) as company.