(CNN) — Salvatore “Toto” Cutugno, the Italian singer-songwriter best known for his 1983 hit “L’Italiano,” has died at age 80, local media reported Tuesday.

Cutugno’s manager, Danilo Mancuso, said he died in Milan’s San Raffaele Hospital “after a long illness, which had become more serious in the last few months,” Italy’s ANSA news agency reported.