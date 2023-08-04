Tony Bennett’s son reveals his father’s last words to him By Lisa Respers France, CNN Aug 4, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Tony Bennett’s wife and son are sharing some of their final memories of him.Danny Bennett and Susan Benedetto spoke with “Today” about the legendary singer, who died recently at the age of 96.Danny Bennett, who is the son of the star and his former wife Patricia Beech, served as his father’s manager and said his dad was a “man of the people.”He also shared a bit about his final moments with the patriarch.“His last words to me (were), ‘Thank you,’” the younger Bennett said. “Can’t say it better than that.”The elder Bennett was married to Beech from 1950 until 1970. In addition to Danny, they also shared another son, Dae.The singer was married to Sandra Grant, with whom he shared daughters Joanna and Antonia Bennett, from 1971 to 1984.He wed Benedetto in 2007 and she was by his side as he battled Alzheimer’s in his final years.She also revealed his final words to her.“That he loved me … he would wake up every day and still say that,” she said. “He woke up happy every day.”The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Yakima Valley launches first local crime lab in Washington state Voters Speak: 3 Richland School Board members recalled Coroner: Man found dead off of US 97 in Toppenish likely died in a hit-and-run Woman's escape from cinder block cell likely spared others from similar nightmare, FBI says Moxee Hop Festival offers free family fun, entertainment this weekend Latest News Moxee Hop Festival offers free family fun, entertainment this weekend Yakima Valley launches first local crime lab in Washington state Provider chosen for new Benton and Franklin Counties recovery center Here's why Yakima police, firefighters are facing the brunt of budget cuts Rod's House breaks ground on $6.2 million project to build youth homeless shelter More News