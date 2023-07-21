Tony Bennett, crooner who sang ‘I Left My Heart in San Francisco,’ dies at 96 By Catherine E. Shoichet, CNN Jul 21, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Legendary crooner Tony Bennett, best known for singing “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” has died, according to the New York Times, citing his longtime publicist, Sylvia Weiner.He was 96.This is a developing story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular UPDATE: Woman who died while in Benton Co. Jail identified, apparently had no injuries at time of death Yakima PD: 30-year-old man fatally shot on East Race Street Yakima PD: Suspect fatally shot man at intersection after following him from restuarant 25-year-old pedestrian hit by car, killed in Wapato Boardman man's body recovered from Columbia River Latest News Yakima PD: 30-year-old man fatally shot on East Race Street Yakima County job market a 'mixed bag' after bouncing back from pandemic losses 71st Annual West Valley Fair brings generations together with 'buckets of fun' 25-year-old pedestrian hit by car, killed in Wapato Yakima PD: Suspect fatally shot man at intersection after following him from restuarant More News