Tom Holland says his handyman skills impressed Zendaya: ‘And now we’re in love’

(From left) Zendaya and Tom Holland are pictured here at a London photocall for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' in 2021.

 David M. Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

(CNN) — As if playing a superhero isn’t enough of a flex for Tom Holland in the dating game, turns out all he really needed to do was fix Zendaya’s door… and the rest is history.

This is according to Holland, who told UNILAD in an interview Friday that his passion for carpentry helped him impress the “Euphoria” star back when their romance was new and fresh.