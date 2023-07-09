Tom Hanks is honored by wife Rita Wilson with sweet birthday message

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson at the Cannes premiere of 'Asteroid City' in May. (CNN) — Tom Hanks turned 67 years old Sunday and his wife, actor, singer and film producer Rita Wilson, penned a sweet message to celebrate his birthday.

“Happy Birthday to this man who is my lover, my best friend, my family, the father of my children,” Wilson wrote on her Instagram page on Sunday next to a photo of a pattern-clad Hanks.