Tom Cruise debunked ‘weirdest story’ he’s ever heard about himself By Lisa Respers France, CNN Jul 10, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Tom Cruise may be known for high-flying stunts, but he’s actually a down to Earth guy, according director Chris McQuarrie.As moviegoers geek out over the upcoming “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” some of those connected to Cruise are talking.In an interview with the Sunday Times, McQuarrie talked about his friendship of almost 20 years with Cruise.McQuarrie has directed the last three “Mission: Impossible” movies and produced last summer’s blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick.”McQuarrie said he asked Cruise when they first met in 2006 to share the “weirdest story you’ve heard about yourself.”According to the director, “Cruise laughed and said the greatest myth about him was that people on set ‘were not allowed to look me in the eye.’”CNN has reached out to representatives for Cruise for comment.“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” hits theaters in wide release Wednesday.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular UPDATE: Two people arrested after SWAT standoff in Richland, duo tied to shooting, crash in Kennewick Police use DNA to identify suspect in rape, murder of Yakima woman 2 killed, 1 injured overnight on Yakama Reservation 'She considered them her friends': 6 men charged in cover-up of Rosenda Strong's murder 'If this plane lands in Seattle, I will kill everyone on board': Man who admitted making threat on Alaska Airlines flight said he was trying to avoid drug cartel Latest News WeatherAlert: Record high heat is cause for disaster, here's what you need to know Annual heat waves call for cooling centers in Benton and Franklin Counties City of Yakima kicks off free summer concerts, movies in the park this weekend Police use DNA to identify suspect in rape, murder of Yakima woman WeatherAlert: Extreme Fire Danger in Benton County More News