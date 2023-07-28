Todd and Julie Chrisley’s living conditions in prison are a ‘nightmare,’ according to their kids

Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley were stars of the reality series "Chrisley Knows Best."

 USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

(CNN) — Former reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are enduring prison conditions their children describe as “inhumane.”

In the latest episode of her podcast “Unlocked w/ Savannah Chrisley,” Savannah Chrisley, 25, and her brother Chase Chrisley, 27, discussed how their parents are doing since they began their prison sentences.