1998: 'Just to See You Smile' by Tim McGraw

- Number of weeks spent as #1: 6

Tim McGraw experienced a massive popularity streak from 1995 onward. His 1998 hit "Just to See You Smile" matched his previous year's record of six weeks in a row at the top spot. The song wound up as Billboard's top country tune of the year and spent 42 weeks on the Billboard charts in 1998—making it the longest-running single on the country charts in the 1990s.

You may also like: Famous authors who only wrote one novel

 Tim Mosenfelder/ImageDirect // Getty Images

(CNN) — Tim McGraw is gearing up to go on tour and he hopes the experience will not include anyone throwing things at him on stage.

The country music star and “1883” actor spoke to CNN about the concerning trend of concertgoers throwing items such as drinks and cellphones at artists while they are performing on stage.