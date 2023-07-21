(CNN) — Sure to draw additional attention because of questions surrounding Jamie Foxx’s health, “They Cloned Tyrone” turns out to be buzzworthy on its own with its conspiracy-minded, sci-fi-tinged twist on who might really be pulling the strings in urban neighborhoods. Slow to start, the movie taps into a genre of “What’s behind the curtain?” paranoia that’s provocative, if a little slim on detail.

Foxx co-stars opposite John Boyega (continuing a run of indie-style films after his “Star Wars” stint) and Teyonah Parris (of the upcoming “The Marvels”) in a story that turns a pimp, drug dealer and sex worker, respectively, into not only reluctant heroes but amateur detectives.