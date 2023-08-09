(CNN) — Does the name Sylvia Robinson ring a bell? For hip-hop fans, it should.

Not only did she found Sugar Hill Records, the first hip-hop record label, with husband Joe Robinson, she also produced the 1979 track “Rapper’s Delight” by The Sugarhill Gang. That track achieved massive commercial success, becoming the first hip-hop track to chart the Billboard Top 40.

Scottie Andrew, Culture Writer