(CNN) — The off-screen attention regarding Henry Cavill’s exit can’t help but bleed into the new season of “The Witcher,” which will mark the “Man of Steel” star’s last with the Netflix show. Based on the initial episodes, Cavill could leave on a relatively high note, thanks to a tighter, more focused third season, at least initially, than the second offered.

The books-turned-game-turned-series fantasy has become a significant franchise for Netflix, which explains why the streaming service will employ a “Stranger Things”-like approach by splicing the season into two parts, with the first five episodes dropping now and the remaining three on July 27.