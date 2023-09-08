‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ takes aim with a crossbow-armed American in Paris

Norman Reedus as Daryl and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent in "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon."

 Emmanuel Guimier/AMC

(CNN) — Although the final episode aired 10 months ago, “The Walking Dead” was too valuable a commodity for AMC to let the franchise actually die. Instead, the network has splintered off various limbs under that banner, with “Dead City” now followed by “Daryl Dixon,” a slightly undernourished showcase for one of its best characters that could be subtitled “A Crossbow-Wielding American in Paris.”

After “Dead City” tried the novel approach of exploring post-apocalyptic zombie life in Manhattan (note: Watch out for what falls out of those skyscrapers), “Daryl Dixon” somewhat improbably plunks its eponymous hero (Norman Reedus) down in France, gradually explaining how and why he washed ashore there.