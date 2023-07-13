(CNN) — Reuniting director Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon (the writer of “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” and “Men in Black”), “Full Circle” wages a battle between being twisty and feeling convoluted, finally coming out on the short end. An impressive cast makes this HBO limited series reasonably watchable, but in this case, what goes around doesn’t completely come around.

The concept is certainly ambitious in a way that recalls Soderbergh’s 2000 film “Traffic,” as the six-episode series unfolds on multiple fronts, with the source of those connections only gradually coming into focus. There’s such an abundance of side plots, though, that it’s challenging keeping track of who means what to whom, and few of the characters as drawn prove compelling enough to merit the mental gymnastics to do so.