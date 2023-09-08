RICHLAND, Wash. — The non-profit Richland based performing arts organization The Rude Mechanicals is kicking off its 2023-2024 season with Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream.

The actors will perform three shows at the Fingernail Stage at Howard Amon Park. Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. 