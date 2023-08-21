The original voice of Mario is stepping away from the role, Nintendo says

Charles Martinet, who has voiced Mario in dozens of video games since the mid-1990s, will step away from the role, Nintendo announced.

 Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg/Getty Images

(CNN) — Mushroom Kingdom will soon bid farewell to one of its longest-tenured residents.

Charles Martinet, the longtime voice of Nintendo’s beloved plumber Mario, is stepping away from the role after nearly 30 years, the video game company announced. Martinet will become a Mario ambassador instead, “sharing the joy of Mario” at international events, Nintendo said.