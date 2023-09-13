(CNN) — “The Morning Show” has the look and polish of a smart, prestige TV show, which makes its detours into stupid situations and implausible corners more frustrating. The third season of the Apple TV+ drama again weaves real-world events into its narrative, but this starrily-cast serial would fare better if it stuck to soap-opera-style fantasy instead of positioning itself as a “Succession” wannabe.

Like that HBO series and Showtime’s “Billions,” mercurial billionaires factor prominently into the latest plot that drives the story this season. Here, billionaire fever arrives in the form of Paul Marks (played by Jon Hamm, who, between this and “Good Omens,” has a near-full streaming plate), a rocket-flying mogul who network honcho Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup, excellent as always) is desperately trying to woo as a buyer for UBA, leveraging his high-powered anchors Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) to advance that campaign.