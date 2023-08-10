‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’ sails into mostly charted waters as an uninspired take on Dracula lore

(CNN) — Universal Pictures prides itself as the home of the classic monsters, like 1931’s classic “Frankenstein,” directed by James Whale, or “Dracula,” starring Bela Lugosi. More recent attempts to capture the dark magic of those iconic creatures has proven disastrous for the studio – one need only recall the 2017 Tom Cruise-starring misfire “The Mummy” – and this week’s “Last Voyage of the Demeter,” although at times intriguing, fails to elicit any lasting chills either.

The film, based on the creepiest parts of Bram Stoker’s classic epistolary novel “Dracula,” does score points for being easy to follow – a vessel named the Demeter travels over the course of a month with mysterious cargo from Romania to England in the 1800s – but large and gaping holes in the logic of what happens on board get in the way of becoming truly engrossed.